BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in pictures

  • 27 May 2018

All the best photos as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Florence and the Machine and Sam Smith descend on Swansea.

  • Ed Sheeran performs PA

    Ed Sheeran, one of the world's biggest music acts, opens BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in Swansea with his hit 'Castle On The Hill'

  • An Ed Sheeran cardboard cut-out in the crowd as he performs during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park PA

    An Ed Sheeran cardboard cut-out enjoys the man himself perform during the first day of the Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park

  • Ed Sheeran performs PA

    Sheeran performed his No 1 hits Perfect, Shape of You and Thinking Out Loud during his set in Swansea

  • A young girl leads the cheers as Ed Sheeran performs during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in Swansea PA

    A young girl leads the cheers as Sheeran performs

  • Jess Glynne performs at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend PA

    Jess Glynne performed No 1 hits Don't Be So Hard on Yourself, Hold My Hand, My Love and These Days in Swansea

  • A girl holds a banner in the crowds during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea PA

    Loving Jess Glynne! A girl is excited to see her favourite singer

  • Singer Kirsten Joy performs with Clean Bandit during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park PA

    Singer Kirsten Joy performs with Clean Bandit

  • Former One Direction star Liam Payne was in great form on the main stage at BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend PA

    Former One Direction star Liam Payne was in great form on the main stage

  • People relax away from the crowds during the first day of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, Swansea PA

    People relax away from the crowds at Singleton Park

  • Mabel performs PA

    Spanish-Swedish singer Mabel wows the crowds in the park at Swansea

  • Craig David performs PA

    Can you guess who this is?! Craig David enjoys the Singleton Park vibe before chillin' on Sunday!

  • Sam Smith performs PA

    Talk about an Oscar winning performance! Sam Smith tops the first night bill at Singleton Park and boy will that performance 'Stay With Me' (See what we did there?!)

  • Rita Ora performs PA

    Talk about having the X Factor! Through the smoke, Rita Ora stormed Swansea on Sunday - and with that voice, she will never let us down!

  • Niall Horan performs PA

    Well, we thought two former One Direction superstars in Swansea was too much too ask - then up popped Niall Horan. What a treat!

  • Whatcha Say Swansea! As the clouds clear over Swansea Bay, Jason Derulo owns the Biggest Weekend stage PA

    Whatcha Say Swansea! As the clouds clear over Swansea Bay, Jason Derulo owns the Biggest Weekend stage

  • Shawn Mendes performs PA

    The life of the party! There was nothing holdin' Shawn Mendes back is he lapped up the Swansea love on Sunday afternoon

  • Camila Cabello performs PA

    OMG! Swansea was havana great time as Camila Cabello took to the Biggest Weekend stage

  • Taylor Swift performs PA

    Talk about a Swift in and out in Swansea! The US megastar dropped by for a quick Shake It Off in Singleton Park

  • Florence and the Machine performs BBC

    Happiness! Florence and the Machine close a wonderful weekend by the sea. She's certainly got the love!

