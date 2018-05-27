BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in pictures
All the best photos as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Florence and the Machine and Sam Smith descend on Swansea.
PA
Ed Sheeran, one of the world's biggest music acts, opens BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in Swansea with his hit 'Castle On The Hill'
PA
An Ed Sheeran cardboard cut-out enjoys the man himself perform during the first day of the Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park
PA
Sheeran performed his No 1 hits Perfect, Shape of You and Thinking Out Loud during his set in Swansea
PA
A young girl leads the cheers as Sheeran performs
PA
Jess Glynne performed No 1 hits Don't Be So Hard on Yourself, Hold My Hand, My Love and These Days in Swansea
PA
Loving Jess Glynne! A girl is excited to see her favourite singer
PA
Singer Kirsten Joy performs with Clean Bandit
PA
Former One Direction star Liam Payne was in great form on the main stage
PA
People relax away from the crowds at Singleton Park
PA
Spanish-Swedish singer Mabel wows the crowds in the park at Swansea
PA
Can you guess who this is?! Craig David enjoys the Singleton Park vibe before chillin' on Sunday!
PA
Talk about an Oscar winning performance! Sam Smith tops the first night bill at Singleton Park and boy will that performance 'Stay With Me' (See what we did there?!)
PA
Talk about having the X Factor! Through the smoke, Rita Ora stormed Swansea on Sunday - and with that voice, she will never let us down!
PA
Well, we thought two former One Direction superstars in Swansea was too much too ask - then up popped Niall Horan. What a treat!
PA
Whatcha Say Swansea! As the clouds clear over Swansea Bay, Jason Derulo owns the Biggest Weekend stage
PA
The life of the party! There was nothing holdin' Shawn Mendes back is he lapped up the Swansea love on Sunday afternoon
PA
OMG! Swansea was havana great time as Camila Cabello took to the Biggest Weekend stage
PA
Talk about a Swift in and out in Swansea! The US megastar dropped by for a quick Shake It Off in Singleton Park
BBC
Happiness! Florence and the Machine close a wonderful weekend by the sea. She's certainly got the love!