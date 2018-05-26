Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Director of environment and housing Miles Punter said there would be no excuse not to use a bin at Barry Island

More litter pickers will be out in force over the bank holiday weekend after day-trippers left some beaches covered in rubbish earlier this month.

Visitors were accused of showing "complete disregard" for Barry Island and Porthcawl in south Wales over the early May bank holiday weekend.

Now councils are increasing bins and cleaning staff for this weekend.

It comes as Keep Wales Tidy put an increase in volunteers down to the so-called Blue Planet effect.

It said it was seeing more people joining together for community litter picks after the BBC series narrated by David Attenborough highlighted the devastating consequences of litter on marine life.

Image copyright Rob and Claire Curtis Image caption Litter was strewn across Barry Island beach after the bank holiday sun on May Day

But despite the enthusiasm from some, the actions of litterbugs earlier in May has prompted some councils to trial changes to try to ensure popular beaches are not ruined by rubbish.

Despite the downturn in weather, Barry Island is still gearing up for a busy weekend and the half term holiday ahead.

New signs and banners have been put up, extra-large wheeled bins will be on the promenade and regular loudspeaker announcements will be made to remind visitors of how and where to dispose of their rubbish, the Vale of Glamorgan council said.

Image caption New banners to stop littering have been put up in Barry

A refuse vehicle will also be placed near the resort as the council hopes to "greatly reduce" the time to empty Barry Island's more than 100 bins.

The council said "unprecedented quantities of rubbish" had been thrown as huge crowds visited the resort earlier in May.

Image copyright Rob and Claire Curtis Image caption Vale of Glamorgan council said there would be extra bins in Barry Island

Meanwhile, in Porthcawl, Bridgend council has installed extra bins - adding to the 220 the town previously had - and more staff will be on duty to empty them.

The council said it was also talking to local businesses about their waste, while voluntary groups had been litter picking at Newton Beach, Sandy Bay and Rest Bay ahead of the bank holiday.

Image copyright Nick Newton Williams Image caption Bridgend council installed more bins around Porthcawl last summer

Pembrokeshire council added that it would be increasing its beach cleaning resources this weekend - something that would continue into the summer - and Denbighshire said it was doing the same.

Carmarthenshire council said it always put out extra bins on bank holidays and had more staff to empty them, while Conwy council said its waste team operated every day, including on bank holidays.

Meanwhile, Keep Wales Tidy said more people were enquiring about how they could help to keep their local areas clean.

Louise Tambini, operations director, said: "We've seen mounting concern over recent months about the damage that's being caused to our natural environment.

"Across the country, people have been inspired to take positive action.... Even small actions can make a big difference."