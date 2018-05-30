Your Pictures in Wales: 23-29 May 2018
A selection of your pictures from across Wales.
-
Neale Lewis Jones
Neale Lewis Jones sent us this photo of an old steam train working its way along the Welsh Highland Railway near Beddgelert. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Bruce Falcon
The long and winding road...to Bird Rock, Gwynedd, captured by Bruce Falcon.
-
Kevin Scougall
Kevin Scougall captured a moment of tranquility at a waterfall at Pontneddfechan in the Brecon Beacons.
-
Steve Huggett
On reflection...Steve Huggett arrived at just the right moment to capture these three swans swimming at sunset at Dryslwyn in Carmarthenshire.
-
Donald McNaught
Blue skies: Donald McNaught took this shot of a bridge over the River Dee, near Bala, Gwynedd, on a lovely sunny day.
-
Lee Louie Carlton Williams
Lee Louie Carlton Williams snapped this sea of bluebells at Aberbargoed Grasslands Nature Reserve in Caerphilly county.
-
Helen Ormesher
Make a wish: Helen Ormesher caught this dandelion against the sun in a meadow near Bala, Gwynedd.
-
Phil Davies
Grazing time: Phil Davies captured these ponies and foals on Conwy Mountain.
-
Alun Jones
A family day out: Alun Jones spotted this family of Greylag geese out for a stroll in Morfa Madryn, near Llanfairfechan, Conwy county.
-
Lawrence Hourahane
This stunning photo of the Harbour in Tenby, Pembrokeshire in the morning sun, was taken by Lawrence Hourahane.
-
Katherine Prosser
Lottie takes a moment to admire the view on a walk up Snowdon, accompanied by Katherine Prosser.
-
Rachel Platt
Feeding time: Rachel Platt captured the seagulls at sunset at a beach in Prestatyn in Denbighshire.
- Image gallery Your Pictures in Wales: 16-22 May 2018
- Image gallery Your Pictures in Wales: 9-15 May 2018
- Image gallery Your pictures in Wales: 2-8 May 2018
- Image gallery Your pictures in Wales: 25 April - 1 May 2018
- Image gallery Your pictures in Wales: 18-24 April 2018
- Image gallery Your pictures in Wales: 11-17 April 2018