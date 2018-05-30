Your Pictures in Wales: 23-29 May 2018

A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

  • A photograph an old steam train on a railway. It's purple in colour and there's is a plume of white smoke coming from the funnel. In the background there is a rugged Welsh green hillside and a blue sky, with a couple of fluffy white clouds Neale Lewis Jones

    Neale Lewis Jones sent us this photo of an old steam train working its way along the Welsh Highland Railway near Beddgelert.

  • The road to Bird Rock, Gwynedd, captured by Bruce Falcon Bruce Falcon

    The long and winding road...to Bird Rock, Gwynedd, captured by Bruce Falcon.

  • The waterfall at Pontneddfechan in the Brecon Beacons Kevin Scougall

    Kevin Scougall captured a moment of tranquility at a waterfall at Pontneddfechan in the Brecon Beacons.

  • Steve Huggett took this photo of three swans swimming at sunset at Dryslwyn in Carmarthenshire Steve Huggett

    On reflection...Steve Huggett arrived at just the right moment to capture these three swans swimming at sunset at Dryslwyn in Carmarthenshire.

  • Donald McNaught took this shot of a bridge over the River Dee, near Bala, Gwynedd Donald McNaught

    Blue skies: Donald McNaught took this shot of a bridge over the River Dee, near Bala, Gwynedd, on a lovely sunny day.

  • Lee Louie Carlton Williams snapped this sea of bluebells at Aberbargoed Grasslands Nature Reserve in Caerphilly county Lee Louie Carlton Williams

    Lee Louie Carlton Williams snapped this sea of bluebells at Aberbargoed Grasslands Nature Reserve in Caerphilly county.

  • A dandelion in full seed held up againt the sun Helen Ormesher

    Make a wish: Helen Ormesher caught this dandelion against the sun in a meadow near Bala, Gwynedd.

  • Ponies and foals on Conwy Mountain Phil Davies

    Grazing time: Phil Davies captured these ponies and foals on Conwy Mountain.

  • Greylag geese family, Morfa Madryn, near Llanfairfechan, Conwy County Alun Jones

    A family day out: Alun Jones spotted this family of Greylag geese out for a stroll in Morfa Madryn, near Llanfairfechan, Conwy county.

  • This stunning photo of the Harbour in Tenby, Pembrokeshire in the morning sun, was taken by Lawrence Hourahane Lawrence Hourahane

    This stunning photo of the Harbour in Tenby, Pembrokeshire in the morning sun, was taken by Lawrence Hourahane.

  • Lottie, the dog, admiring the views on a walk up Snowdon Katherine Prosser

    Lottie takes a moment to admire the view on a walk up Snowdon, accompanied by Katherine Prosser.

  • Rachel Platt captured the seagulls at sunset at a beach in Prestatyns in Denbighshire Rachel Platt

    Feeding time: Rachel Platt captured the seagulls at sunset at a beach in Prestatyn in Denbighshire.

