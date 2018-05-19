Image copyright Caroline Allen Image caption Guests at Caroline Allen and Rhodri Buffett's wedding in Chepstow watched the royal ceremony in the church before seeing the Welsh couple walk down the aisle

At one church, wedding guests watched two couples tie the knot - the royal couple and then their loved ones.

Shortly after Prince Harry and Megan Markle took their vows Caroline Allen, 30, and Rhodri Buffett, 29, married at Chepstow Methodist Church, Monmouthshire.

Ahead of their nuptials, the pair said they were excited about sharing their big day with royalty.

Events were held across Wales but only about 30 street parties were planned.

This is compared to about 200 requests to Welsh local authorities for road closures for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.

Welsh fans speak of their joy at being part of Royal wedding celebrations in Wales and Windsor

Image caption Royal fans in Windsor

Some royal fans from across Wales travelled to Windsor for the wedding on Saturday, where they might have spotted a familiar face in the crowd.

South Wales Police horse Rubin was chosen to be part of a royal procession which escorted the couple through the crowds around Windsor.

"Wow, what a brilliant honour for our amazing Police Horse Rubin," the force tweeted.

Meanwhile, there was also links to Wales at St George's Chapel where the royal couple married.

Ms Markle wore a wedding ring made from Welsh gold, while Prince Harry broke with the tradition of royal men not wearing one and chose a platinum band instead.

Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas performed at the ceremony, accompanied by an orchestra made up of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.

Elin Manahan Thomas said the biggest "stress" was ensuring her performance was timed correctly for the bride's entrance

Across Wales some couples also celebrated their big day - while sharing it with the royal couple.

Caroline Allen, from Marlow in Buckinghamshire, and Rhodri Buffett, from Blaenavon, married at Chepstow Methodist Church.

But they were not scared of having their big day overshadowed - and even showed the royal wedding in the church shortly before they walked down the aisle themselves.

The couple, who met at a friend's birthday party six years ago, got engaged on the Royal Yacht Britannia on New Year's Eve 2016.

Bride-to-be Caroline said: "We're very excited about sharing our big day with the royals."

Lauran Roberts and Thomas Williams also got married on the same date and time - as the royal couple.

The facilities manager and scaffolder went back to Deri, in Caerphilly where they met about 11 years ago to tie the knot.

On sharing the date, Lauran said: "I quite like it".

Also tying the knot was Rhondda Cynon Taff couple Sera Musgrove and Aaron Loveluck-Frank, whose wedding was later immortalised by anonymous plastic bag artist Bagsy.

Image caption In Porthcawl, Bridgend, runners at the park run are entering into the royal wedding spirit

Image caption Enjoying the sunshine in Dinas Powys before the wedding

Image caption Raising a glass: Party goers at the Glantaff in Quakers Yard toast the royal couple

