Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating a crash on the A48 in Newport after a pedestrian died

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.

The man was struck by a vehicle on the A48 in Newport between Pound Hill and Blacksmith Way just after 14:00 BST on Sunday.

He died at the scene, police said. Specialist officers are supporting his family.

Gwent Police is investigating the incident and asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.