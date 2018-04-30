Image caption The incident happened on a street that has a large number of pubs and nightclubs on it

A man and a woman injured when a car hit them and two others outside a Newport nightclub have been discharged from hospital.

Police said two women who received "potentially life changing injuries" in the incident on Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST on 29 April, remain in hospital.

The driver fled the scene and the car was later found on fire about two miles (3.2km) away in Maindee.

Three people arrested remain in custody, a fourth has been released.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Crowd surrounds car during Newport incident

Gwent Police said an 18-year-old man from Newport had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, while another man, 19, also from Newport, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police want to speak to people who filmed the incident on their mobile phones

A woman, 22, also from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released under investigation.

Officers want to speak to any witnesses with video footage or photographs of the incident after some appeared on social media.

The car appeared to reverse and then drive forward and screams were heard as people seemed to jump out of the way.

The car was later found burnt out on Magor Street in the Maindee area of the city.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Victoria Gordon, who saw the fire, said it was "horrible"

Image copyright Daniel Lee James Image caption Fire fighters found the car burnt out in the Maindee area

Det Insp Rob Jenkins said: "We're keen to obtain the footage taken by a man who was wearing a red top with 'COCO' and the number five written on the back, another man also appears to be filming on his phone, he has dark hair and is wearing a denim jacket.

"Footage has also been shared from apps such as Snapchat and we'd like to speak to those who have filmed this as they may be able to assist with our inquires."

The force also said the incident was not terror related and was not linked to the Newport marathon which happened later on Sunday.