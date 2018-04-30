Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Wales Rally GB will be held in October

Rally drivers will be racing on public roads for the first time in Welsh history, organisers of the motorsport event have announced.

The Wales Rally GB, which returns in October, will see stages take place on the streets of Llandudno as well as sections near the Great Orme.

The announcement comes after a new law allowing motor sport on public highways.

Last year's rally was won by Welsh driver Elfyn Evans.

Organisers say the 2018 event will be "even more dramatic".

Image copyright Wales Rally GB Image caption The route of the stage around Llandudno

Ben Taylor, Dayinsure Wales Rally GB managing director, said: "Last year was amazing with Elfyn's victory, but the new legislation has allowed us to really freshen up the event.

"We have a whole day in north Wales complete with a midday return to service. Super Saturday will be an epic battle and the whole things builds to a fabulous climax on Sunday with our first ever street stage."

The first stage of the rally, which is part of the FIA World Championship, gets underway on 5 October near the Clocaenog Forest in Ruthin before drivers later tackle a new course at Slate Mountain near Snowdon.

The following day features five stages near Aberystwyth.

And then on 6 October, crews will race around the Great Orme before going on to the closed streets of Llandudno - with the finish line being on the town's seafront.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elfyn Evans (left) became the first Welshman to win the Wales Rally GB title last year

Mr Evans, who is part of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, said racing "through the streets of Llandudno will be very, very spectacular".

"It looks like a great route with the inclusion of the Orme combined with all the fantastic forest stages," he added.

"I always look forward to competing on home soil in Wales and this year is no different."