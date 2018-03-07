BBC Wales unveils 300 new training places
BBC Wales has announced plans for 300 training places in a bid to bolster the next generation of content makers.
The new scheme will also see the creation of 20 new full-time journalism apprenticeship and trainee placements.
The broadcaster said the 280 training places would include work experience placements and "boot camps".
The 20 full-time posts, a mixture of one and two-year placements, will be in addition to 25 apprenticeships it already offers every year.
BBC Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies said: "It's vital we promote greater diversity across the creative industries in Wales and this new programme will help turbo-charge our efforts."
The training will be delivered by Cardiff and Vale College, in partnership with the BBC Academy, and it is hoped it will attract people from "under-represented" communities.
Cardiff and Vale College principal Kay Martin said: "The college has a long history of working with the BBC to provide work-based learning opportunities for young people in creative and digital media."
This announcement comes ahead of BBC Wales' £120m move to the new Central Square development in 2019.