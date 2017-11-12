In pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Wales
Here are some of your photos of Remembrance Sunday parades and services across Wales.
Royal British Legion Caerphilly Branch
A service at Caerphilly Castle was well attended, including the Royal British Legion, Caerphilly Branch.
Fairwater Neighbourhood Policing Team
The Fairwater Neighbourhood Policing Team were among attendees at the Whitchurch parade and service, Cardiff.
BBC
A parade marches through Bute Park, Cardiff.
Gareth Lewis
A service at Troedyrhiw Park in Merthyr Tydfil.
BBC
A service is held in Bute Park, Cardiff, for Remembrance Sunday.
Paul Frost
RNLI members lay a wreath at the cenotaph in Rhyl, Denbighshire.
Trudy Davies
The Ladies British Legion took part in services at Llanidloes, Powys.
BBC
Poppy wreaths laid out in Cardiff for Remembrance Sunday.
Combined Cadet Force, Christ College, Brecon
The Combined Cadet Force of Christ College, Brecon, Powys, attended Brecon's service.
BBC
In Bangor, Gwynedd, marching bands braved the rain to pay their respects.
Trudy Davies
Scouting organisations took part in services, like the one held in Llanidloes, Powys.
Royal British Legion Caerphilly Branch
A packed service in Caerphilly, held by the Caerphilly branch of the Royal British Legion.