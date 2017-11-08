Image caption Cardiff Castle's Field of Remembrance will be open until 18 November

The Welsh National Field of Remembrance at Cardiff Castle has opened with a ceremony on Wednesday.

The field has more than 10,000 crosses and tributes from all other faiths and is one of six across the UK.

The Fields of Remembrance are created by The Royal British Legion every November as a tribute to those who have died serving in the UK's armed forces.

First Minister Carwyn Jones attended the ceremony and the Military Wives Choir (Defence Academy) performed.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns delivered the Welsh exhortation and planted his own personal tribute to those who have died in service.

Wednesday's opening ceremony at Cardiff's Field of Remembrance, which will be open until 18 November, included readings and a two minute silence.

There are 120,000 tributes at six locations across the UK, including fields at Westminster Abbey and the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.