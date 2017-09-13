Unemployment falls in Wales again

Image copyright portishead1/Getty Images

Unemployment fell in Wales between May and July and is now at the same rate as the rest of the UK.

For most of 2017 it had been slightly above the UK's rate, but now it stands at 4.3%;

However the proportion of people employed in Wales also fell during that three month period.

Wales still has one of the lowest rates of employment in the UK, behind Northern Ireland and the north east of England.

Wales also has one of the highest rates of people who are not working and not available for work, because of sickness, caring responsibilities or being a student.

That stands at more than 24% of 16-64 year olds.

Only Northern Ireland has a higher economic inactivity rate.

Conservative economy spokesman Russell George AM said the fall in unemployment was "another vote of confidence" in the decisions taken for Wales by the UK government.

"However, we cannot afford to be complacent and it is of paramount importance that governments at both ends of the M4 continue to invest in the Welsh economy to ensure that this progress doesn't stall," he said.