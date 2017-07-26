Image copyright PA Image caption Police closed King Street for several hours for investigation work, but has since reopened

A 20-year-old woman has died following a crash in Blaenau Gwent during the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident, involving a black Volkswagen Polo, happened on King Street, Brynmawr, at about 00:25 BST.

The victim, named by Gwent Police as Sophie Brimble from Crickhowell, Powys, died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured and is being treated at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.