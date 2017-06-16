Life outside medicine was taken by Dr Antony Sarno, a GP with Aneurin Bevan health board. "This photograph in the Rhymney Valley was taken after doing a home visit to see an elderly lady in her eighties, during a busy day on call. So what does being a doctor mean to me? Every time I look at this photograph, it reminds me that being a doctor is a part of me, not the whole me. Because in Wales, there is life outside of medicine. The picturesque scenery blew me away to a different place, for a split second, before I jumped back into my car to see another patient."