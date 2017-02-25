Image copyright Ceridwen Hughes

A new arts-based project using photography and video aims to show the people behind disability.

It is showcasing the huge amount which can be achieved by adults with learning difficulties and children with complex needs.

The "We Can" project has held exhibitions at the Senedd, Houses of Parliament and in 24 countries.

Mold-based Same but Different is behind it and everyone involved has a learning disability.

"Sometimes people make remarks that I can't do things and this makes you feel like you can't do it, but then I look back and realise that I can do things," said Scott Morris, 20, from Deeside.

"I may learn a bit slower, but I can still do what you can do."

Scott said his dream is to become a farmer and, if he does not achieve it, he will be "really sad".

Kate Siseman, 36, from Buckley, who has Down's Syndrome, has enjoyed doing an office and media course.

She said: "I love the fact you can listen to music while you type because it helps me clear my mind out.

"If I had to describe myself I would say I was smart, friendly, caring, kind and very sociable."

Other people involved include Paige Bedford, aged 19, from Bagillt, who is on the autism spectrum.

She said: "Having a disability makes you unique, it makes you different from other people.

"It sets you apart. It gives you a hidden edge that you don't know you have until you discover it."

Photographer and founder of Same but Different, Ceridwen Hughes, said "The aim of our organisation is to use the arts to create greater awareness of the person behind disability."