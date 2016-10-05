Image copyright Getty Images

The Welsh Rugby Union had a record turnover of £73.3m last year which allowed it to reinvest £33m in the game, its annual report shows.

In the financial year to June 2016, its turnover rose by 13% from £64.8m, while its debt reduced from £14.2m to £11m.

All revenues - a total of £33.1m - were invested in clubs and schools, an increase of 11% on what was given out the year before.

This left the WRU with a profit after tax of £0.1m.

Among revenue-making moves in the past year, a 10-year sponsorship deal with the Principality building society saw the Millennium Stadium renamed.

Chief executive Martyn Phillips said: "Our clubs, the community game and all the players, coaches and other volunteers at that level are the lifeblood of our national sport.

"We are proud to be able to say that all the group's revenues have been re-invested back into the game and that investment is at record levels."

Over the coming year, he said a focus will be putting on more events at the stadium - with Coldplay the latest to announce a July 2017 performance.

Chairman Gareth Davies said: "Helping clubs to invest in their facilities allows them to become more attractive to their local communities as a social hub.

"We want to ensure that our clubs are at the heart of their communities."