Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The move is part of a £93m schools reorganisation programme in Neath Port Talbot

Funding has been approved for a new £7.6m English medium primary school in Neath Port Talbot.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams announced on Tuesday that the Welsh Government had pledged £3.3m match funding for the school in Briton Ferry.

The 420-place school will replace Brynhyfryd, Llansawel and Ynysmaerdy primary schools and will also house 75 part-time nursery pupils.

Work begins in February and is set to be finished by June 2018.

Ms Williams said: "A new, modern, state-of-the-art facility in Briton Ferry will represent a new chapter for the community's children, families and their future.

"However, we know there is still work to be done across Wales to ensure that all pupils and teachers are able to flourish whilst working in up-to-date, modern buildings."

The education secretary has also approved £4.1m for a new technology centre at Coleg Cambria in Flintshire.

Again, this is match funding towards the total £8.2m cost of the project, which will be spent on a new building at the college's Bersham Road campus and will be used to teach construction, engineering and manufacturing.

It is due to be finished by September 2017.

The money was allocated as part of the 21st Century Schools programme.