In pictures: Royal Welsh Show opens in Llanelwedd, Powys
Images from the opening day of the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, Powys.
-
BBC
Competitions get under way on the first day of the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells, in Powys.
-
BBC
The agricultural show, which attracted nearly a quarter of a million visitors last year, is Europe's largest.
-
BBC
Waiting for judgement...
-
BBC
...while the younger members of the family have a rest.
-
BBC
The sheep must be feeling the heat in their woolly coats today as the sun shines down on the show.
-
BBC
Brushing up before the competition begins.
-
BBC
A red rosette is awarded at the ring.
-
BBC
Vintage military aircraft, including Hurricanes and Spitfires, took to the skies for a display above the showground.
-
BBC
Meanwhile the goats take it easy in the pens.
-
BBC
It's not all about four-footed creatures, as the beautiful displays on show in the flower tent prove.
-
BBC
Young competitors from schools are also taking part in the festivities.
-
BBC
Meanwhile Welsh-language trio Sorela, from Aberystwyth, provide some light relief for the crowds.
- 'Made-in-Wales' farming policies possible after Brexit
- Lluniau'r Sioe Fawr: Dydd Mawrth // Tuesday's pictures from the Royal Welsh
- Image gallery Lluniau'r Sioe Fawr: Dydd Mercher // Wednesday's pictures from the Royal Welsh
- Image gallery Lluniau'r Sioe Fawr: Iau // Thursday's gallery from the Royal Welsh