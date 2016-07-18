In pictures: Royal Welsh Show opens in Llanelwedd, Powys

  • 18 July 2016

Images from the opening day of the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, Powys.

  • Cattle BBC

    Competitions get under way on the first day of the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells, in Powys.

  • Horses competing in the ring BBC

    The agricultural show, which attracted nearly a quarter of a million visitors last year, is Europe's largest.

  • Bull BBC

    Waiting for judgement...

  • Calf BBC

    ...while the younger members of the family have a rest.

  • Sheep BBC

    The sheep must be feeling the heat in their woolly coats today as the sun shines down on the show.

  • Sheep being groomed BBC

    Brushing up before the competition begins.

  • A red rosette in the ring BBC

    A red rosette is awarded at the ring.

  • Vintage military aircraft was also on show BBC

    Vintage military aircraft, including Hurricanes and Spitfires, took to the skies for a display above the showground.

  • Goats BBC

    Meanwhile the goats take it easy in the pens.

  • Flowers BBC

    It's not all about four-footed creatures, as the beautiful displays on show in the flower tent prove.

  • Flowers BBC

    Young competitors from schools are also taking part in the festivities.

  • Sorela BBC

    Meanwhile Welsh-language trio Sorela, from Aberystwyth, provide some light relief for the crowds.

