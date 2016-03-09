Your Pictures: 2 - 8 March
A selection of your pictures from around Wales
One man and his dog: Anna Mamblett captured this image of Mynydd Mawr overlooking the Nantlle Ridge in Snowdonia. If you would like your picture to be included, email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the image. Your picture could feature in next week's gallery or on Twitter @BBCWalesNews, Facebook BBC Wales News or Instagram BBCWalesNews.
Denise Griffiths from Swansea took this on her visit to the National Botanic Gardens of Wales in Llanarthney, Carmarthenshire.
These beautiful daffodils were captured by Gareth Lovering in Swansea Bay.
Snowdonia's Cadair Idris taken in the early morning from Cross Foxes Inn, by Gareth Thompson, from Pencoed, Bridgend county.
This snowy view from Corn Du, in the Brecon Beacons, was taken by Phil Wallace, of Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taff.
The Northern Lights over Swnt, in the village of Moelfre, Anglesey, by Bleddyn Jones-Pearson.
Chris Carey from Merthyr Tydfil was on holiday near St Tysilio's church on Church Island, Anglesey, when he noticed the late afternoon sun breaking through the clouds.
Gerwyn and Liz Rees's eight-month-old granddaughter Esmae with a 24lb (11kg) Texel lamb born on their farm in Brecon, Powys.
Dark skies over Milford Haven marina, taken by Dai Phillips.
Northern lights over Nantyr near Llangollen, taken by Carl Thornton.
Light snow on the footpath above Llandyrnog, Denbighshire, captured by Liz Bryan.
Rory Wilson captured this view over the Carneddau in Snowdonia.
