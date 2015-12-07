Image copyright Getty Images

Calls are set to be made for Wales to deliver a fair climate deal during COP21 talks.

Stop Climate Chaos Cymru (SCC) has travelled to the Paris conference, where negotiators from 195 countries are trying to reach a global deal.

On Monday, SCC Cymru will say that Wales needs to show "more ambition" and reach its own deal.

Chairwoman Haf Elgar said it would enable Wales to "play our part in the global fight against climate change".

SCC Cymru, a coalition of 16 Welsh organisations, said its Well-being of Future Generations Act had shown Wales could "lead the world on the agenda".

But it will call for amendments to the Environment Bill, currently making its way through the assembly, arguing that it "doesn't go far enough".

"We need higher targets, to keep our commitment to a 40% emission reduction by 2020, and better reporting and scrutiny of progress," Ms Elgar, from Friends of the Earth Cymru, said.

COP21 - the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties - is discussing a possible new global agreement on climate change.

The deal will seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to avoid the threat of dangerous warming due to human activities.