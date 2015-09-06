Image copyright PA

Thousands of football fans hoping to witness Wales qualify for their first major tournament since 1958 are being urged to give themselves plenty of time to get into Cardiff.

A win over Israel at the Cardiff City stadium will see Wales go to France for Euro 2016 finals.

But rail operators are warning of busy services into the Welsh capital, with crowd management in place.

Some roads in the city are also closed until midday for the Cardiff 10k race.

Cardiff Bus said that meant some route diversions would be in place between 09:00 and 12:00 BST.

Arriva Train Wales said it was expecting a "very busy" day in the city, and has put additional resources in place to deal with the influx of fans, particularly at Grangetown station.

"As with all major events in Cardiff we are expecting our services to be very busy this weekend," said a spokesperson for the rail operator.

They added: "Due to Network Rail improvement work at Cardiff Central on Sunday, there will be some platform changes and some re-timings to services, so we would advise any passengers to check their journey plans before they travel."