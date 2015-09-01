Image caption Cardiff Bus said it was hopeful it could reach 'an amicable resolution for all parties'

Talks to try to avert a strike by bus drivers in Cardiff on Wednesday have ended in deadlock.

Managers from Cardiff Bus and union officials spent the day at conciliation service Acas ahead of the first in a series of strikes.

The Unite union - which has 540 members at the company - has rejected a pay rise of 5% by 2016.

The first 24 hour stoppage is due to begin at midnight.

The company plans a limited service to outlying suburbs if the strike goes ahead..

Unison members accepted the pay offer in July but Unite - whose members make up around 70% of the workforce - called on the company to rethink its "rigid negotiating strategy".

Three of the planned further walkouts coincide with rugby internationals at the Millennium Stadium, including Wales v Italy on Saturday.

Cardiff Bus managing director Cynthia Ogbonna said: "Despite our best efforts, the strike action by Unite union members will be taking place as planned on Wednesday 2 September.

"We attended a meeting mediated by Acas as a final attempt to stop the strike action but unfortunately the situation was not resolved."

Ms Ogbonna added: "Unite has held out for more money, which we simply do not have."

Unite's regional organiser Alan McCarthy had accused the company of "intransigence".

"We have been working flat out to negotiate a solution for over 10 months but have hit a brick wall," he added.