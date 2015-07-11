More people in Wales are likely to vote for the UK to stay in the European Union than those who want to leave, a poll has suggested.

Prime Minister David Cameron will hold an "in-out" referendum on Britain's membership of the EU by the end of 2017.

The Beaufort Wales Omnibus survey found 26% of more than 1,000 adults want to stay.

The figure is double the proportion of people who said they want an EU exit.

Others say their vote will depend on the outcome of renegotiations on Britain's membership with EU leaders and there are some who are undecided or will not vote.