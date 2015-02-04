Your Pictures: Photos from Wales

  • 4 February 2015

A selection of your digital photos from around Wales

  • Vicky Leigh ship in Ferryside, Carmarthenshire

    Wayne Jones took this picture of the Vicky Leigh in Ferryside, Carmarthenshire. Please send your digital images using the link below (Your Pictures: Send Your Images) with details of yourself and how you came to take the image.

  • The old lime quarry on the Black Mountain

    This image of the old lime quarry on the Black Mountain, Brecon, was taken by Trevor Waters

  • Black Point lighthouse in Anglesey

    Stuart Hughes snapped this picture of Black Point lighthouse while holidaying in Anglesey

  • Pendine, Carmarthenshire

    This sunset over Pendine, Carmarthenshire, was captured by Riza Isaccs

  • South Stack lighthouse just off Holyhead, Anglesey

    Bleddyn Jones-Pearson captured this sun set over South Stack lighthouse just off Holyhead, Anglesey

  • Cribyn mountain

    This photo of Cribyn mountain was taken from Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons by Geoff Moss

  • Cwm Idwal

    Iwan Williams snapped this picture of Cwm Idwal in the Glyderau range of mountains in northern Snowdonia

  • St. Mary's Church in Newtown, Powys

    Rich Evans took this picture of St. Mary's Church in Newtown, Powys

  • Lunar halo above Risca in Gwent

    Daniel Woosnam snapped this image of the lunar halo above Risca in Gwent

  • Y Foryd bay on the Menai Strait, Caernarfon

    This photo was taken by Lynn Giddins while walking along Y Foryd bay on the Menai Strait, Caernarfon

  • Pony grazing on top of Eglwysillian Mountain in Pontypridd

    This picture of a pony grazing on top of Eglwysillian Mountain in Pontypridd was captured by Jordan Thomas

  • Snowdon

    Bernard Yeo took this photo image of Snowdon mountain from Llyn Padarn in Gwynedd

  • Wild ponies on the Brecon Beacons taken by Louise Kumar

