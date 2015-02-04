Your Pictures: Photos from Wales
A selection of your digital photos from around Wales
Wayne Jones took this picture of the Vicky Leigh in Ferryside, Carmarthenshire. Please send your digital images using the link below (Your Pictures: Send Your Images) with details of yourself and how you came to take the image.
This image of the old lime quarry on the Black Mountain, Brecon, was taken by Trevor Waters
Stuart Hughes snapped this picture of Black Point lighthouse while holidaying in Anglesey
This sunset over Pendine, Carmarthenshire, was captured by Riza Isaccs
Bleddyn Jones-Pearson captured this sun set over South Stack lighthouse just off Holyhead, Anglesey
This photo of Cribyn mountain was taken from Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons by Geoff Moss
Iwan Williams snapped this picture of Cwm Idwal in the Glyderau range of mountains in northern Snowdonia
Rich Evans took this picture of St. Mary's Church in Newtown, Powys
Daniel Woosnam snapped this image of the lunar halo above Risca in Gwent
This photo was taken by Lynn Giddins while walking along Y Foryd bay on the Menai Strait, Caernarfon
This picture of a pony grazing on top of Eglwysillian Mountain in Pontypridd was captured by Jordan Thomas
Bernard Yeo took this photo image of Snowdon mountain from Llyn Padarn in Gwynedd
Wild ponies on the Brecon Beacons taken by Louise Kumar