Image copyright Robin Goodlad/RNLI Image caption The flooding around Aberystwyth last month affected properties and caravan parks

Flash flooding has hit parts of north Powys after torrential rain.

The areas worst affected were Newtown, Kerry, Montgomery and Knighton, said Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The flooding was said to have peaked at around 18:00 BST with fire crews called out to several incidents.

There was also flooding reported further north, near Holywell in Flintshire, as a fire crew spent two hours pumping water from a road.

The Met Office had earlier upgraded its warning of heavy rain and possible localised flooding for parts of Wales.

There is a "be prepared" warning for the eastern part of mid Wales, and people are advised to take extra care.

A flood alert was also in place for Afon Vyrnwy, Afon Tanat and Afon Cain and their tributaries in north Powys.

Rain was expected to affect the rest of Wales, with persistent rain in the north and local heavy thundery downpours in the south.

The advice comes after weeks of wet weather which saw severe flood damage in villages around Ceredigion in June.

Earlier this week, the Prince of Wales met victims of the flooding and emergency services involved in the rescue operation.

Chepstow Racecourse's ladies' night on Friday has been cancelled following heavy rain and concern about further wet weather later.

The Met Office warning remains in place until the end of Friday.

It said people should be aware that localised flooding and travel disruption could occur due to rain falling on already saturated ground.

Environment Agency Wales said people should listen to local weather, news and traffic reports.

The agency said officers had been out checking that flood defences were in good working order, and that rivers and drains were clear of blockages.

BBC Wales meteorologist Derek Brockway said that on Friday evening rain and showers would spread south, with the north expected to turn drier after midnight.

"Saturday will bring cloud and scattered showers, heavy in places with a risk of thunder, but some places will stay dry with bright or sunny intervals," he said.

"Sunday will be a better day overall with fewer showers and more places dry. It will be sunnier too, although it may turn cloudy and damp later in the evening."