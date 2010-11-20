Image caption How the 1960s built flats in Pen Dinas currently look

An eyesore block of flats built in the 1960s is to receive a £1.6m makeover.

The Pen Dinas flats, a mile north of Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on the A4058, have long been a relic of unloved architecture.

But now managers RCT Homes have pledged to revamp the buildings and bring them into the modern age.

The blocks will be refitted inside and out in an overhaul set to last 18 months.

RCT Homes Chief Executive Andrew Lycett said he decided to take action after frequent questions about what was being done to improve the buildings.

Modernise

"When I joined RCT Homes - even before we began operations - the first thing politicians and community leaders in the Rhondda asked me was, 'Can you do something about Pen Dinas?'" he said.

"Not only are we spending a lot of money to modernise the blocks of flats, we are also investing in work to improve the land around them.

"We are inviting all tenants at Pen Dinas to take part in deciding how to make the best use of the land."

The 68 flats, which are spread over five blocks, were built on the site of the former Dinas Middle colliery in the 1960s.

The modernisation scheme will see new roofing and external insulation fitted.

Image caption And an artists' mpression of how they will look after the revamp

The entire grey concrete structure will then be reclad in a brighter colour with new windows and doors fitted.

Other improvements include redecoration of the stairwells and balconies and new kitchens and bathrooms for each flat.

Work has already started on removing external bin chutes at the rear of the blocks.