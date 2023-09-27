Claire Inglis: Prosecutor says murder accused brutally attacked girlfriend
A jury has been asked to convict a man accused of murdering his girlfriend in her Stirling home.
Christopher McGowan, 28, denies killing Claire Inglis at her flat in St Ninians in November 2021.
In his closing speech, prosecutor Chris Fyffe KC said Ms Inglis' death was "no mystery."
He told the jury: "This was a brutal and vicious attack for which one person only can be responsible - Christopher McGowan."
A special defence of self defence was withdrawn by McGowan's legal team ahead of closing speeches at the High Court in Stirling.
Mr Fyffe told the jury that Miss Inglis had died on her bedroom floor, and had sustained blunt-force trauma to "every aspect of her body."
He said McGowan's comments to police and paramedics showed he was "not interested in what happened to her."
Mr Fyffe added: "He's more interested in what happened to him."
The prosecutor said Ms Inglis' death was in the wake of "a background of bullying and abusive behaviour."
He said: "He acted like an aggressive bully."
Mr Fyffe said a wet wipe found in Ms Inglis' airway contained McGowan's DNA.
He said: "It is inconceivable she swallowed that item or placed it there herself.
"Christopher McGowan left Claire Inglis on her bedroom floor almost naked.
"He left her with significant facial injuries and visible injuries on her arms and legs.
"He left her not breathing, with a wet wipe down her throat."
Mr Fyffe said that McGowan's account that Miss Inglis had fallen down the stairs was "preposterous and implausible."
Paul Nelson KC, defending, said in his closing speech it was "plain for all to see" that the death was "a profound tragedy."
"But it is clear the local gossip had decided that Christopher McGowan was guilty without the need for a trial," he said.
"This is not a court of public opinion. In this case, we proceed on evidence, not hunches or speculation.
"If you think Christopher McGowan is probably guilty, that is not beyond a reasonable doubt."
The trial before judge Michael O'Grady is expected to continue tomorrow.