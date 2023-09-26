Claire Inglis: Murder accused told alleged victim 'I'll kill you'
- Published
A murder accused shouted "horrible" abuse at his girlfriend in a taxi before saying "I'll kill you", a trial has heard.
Christopher McGowan denies murdering Claire Inglis at her home in Stirling on 28 November 2021 and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.
The day before she died, taxi driver David Addison picked up the couple in the city centre shortly after 21:00.
He told the jury Mr McGowan, 28, was "pretty intoxicated".
The High Court in Stirling also heard that the accused was drinking cans of cider, one of which he threw out of the taxi window.
Mr Addison, 35, was asked how Mr McGowan had spoken to Ms Inglis, 28, and he replied: "It was horrible, no nice, the tone of his language.
"I didn't talk to anyone like that, it was very demanding."
The witness said Mr McGowan continued to speak aggressively until the taxi stopped at an address and Ms Inglis got out.
Mr Addison said the accused shouted for her to get him a chip buttie then added: "Or I'll kill you."
'Very aggressive'
Prosecutor Chris Fyffe KC referred Mr Addison to a police statement he gave on the day Ms Inglis died.
In the statement, Mr Addison said Mr McGowan was "very aggressive" and had shouted to Ms Inglis: "Mind get the money, the cargo and the Dragon Soop (alcoholic drink)."
Mr Addison said in his police statement that Mr McGowan then got back in the taxi and said under his breath: "I'll kill you."
Under cross examination by Paul Nelson KC, Mr Addison agreed that the words he heard could have been spoken in jest.
The trial also heard evidence from Det Con Ian Smith, who interviewed Mr McGowan on the day Ms Inglis died.
The detective said that before the interview, Mr McGowan was required to have swabs taken from his hands.
Det Con Smith said: "There was a blanket around his legs. He vigorously rubbed both sides of his hands on the blanket."
'I've been doing CPR'
The court heard that Mr McGowan replied "no comment" to most of the interview questions, but that he was asked about the circumstances that had led to his arrest.
Det Con Smith said: "He said, "aw I've done is try to save my girlfriend's life, that's it."
Another officer, PC Aidan Waters, told the court that he and a colleague were assigned to observe Mr McGowan in his cell at Falkirk Police Station on the afternoon of 28 November.
PC Waters recalled Mr McGowan had said he had woken up to find Ms Inglis choking so he had gone to get a neighbour as he could not find a phone.
The accused said: "I've been doing CPR and I thought I could hear a heartbeat, so I ran to the neighbour to get help.
"He came in and did CPR too, but she's been blue, like dead."
Prosecutors allege Mr McGowan repeatedly struck Ms Inglis on the head and body, seized her by the neck, and compressed her neck.
He is also accused of burning her with a lighter, striking her on the head with a screwdriver, and forcing a tissue down her throat.
He has lodged a special defence of self-defence.
Mr McGowan is also accused of a breach of the peace, being concerned in the supply of Etizolam and a breach of a bail curfew.
The trial before judge Michael O'Grady continues.