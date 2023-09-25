Claire Inglis: Victim had 76 injuries, murder trial told
A woman allegedly murdered by her partner had 76 separate injuries on her head and body, a trial has been told.
A pathologist said Claire Inglis had extensive bruising and lacerations to her eyes, neck, cheeks, and skull.
Christopher McGowan, 28, denies murdering Ms Inglis in November 2021 and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.
Forensic pathologist Dr Kerryanne Shearer, 47, gave evidence at the High Court in Stirling.
She was taken through the report of her post-mortem examination of Ms Inglis, which was carried out on the day of her death.
Dr Shearer said Ms Inglis has extensive bruising over almost her entire skull.
She said there had been "a number of blunt force impacts" to her head and face.
She also said there had been extensive injuries to Ms Inglis' neck, including the fracture of the hyoid bone - a horseshoe shaped bone in the middle of the neck.
Dr Shearer said these injuries were "far too severe" to be the result of the complications of resuscitation.
She said: "As such, it would appear that blunt force (causing these injuries) has been to the neck prior to death which could have compromised her airways and breathing and/or caused a reflex cardiac arrest and such played a part in death here."
'Odd' injuries
Dr Shearer also noted "odd" injuries that she had not seen before, which she described as a superficial dotted area on Ms Inglis' face, as if something had been placed against the skin.
Asked by prosecutor Chris Fyffe KC if these dots could have been caused by a pointed sharp-cornered instrument, she replied: "Potentially, yes."
Prosecutors allege Christopher McGowan repeatedly struck 28-year-old Claire Inglis on the head and body, seized her by the neck, and compressed her neck.
He is also accused of burning her with a lighter, striking her on the head with a screwdriver, and forcing a tissue down her throat.
Mr McGowan is also accused of a breach of the peace, being concerned in the supply of Etizolam and a breach of a bail curfew.
The trial before judge Michael O'Grady continues at the High Court in Stirling.