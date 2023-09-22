Farmer tells how M9 crash victim Lamara Bell pleaded for help
A farmer who found a couple whose car had crashed off the M9 has told how one of the victims pleaded with him to help her.
John Yuill, 28, and his partner Lamara Bell, 25, died after the crash near Stirling in 2015.
The car went undiscovered for three days after a police control room operator failed to log a 101 call reporting the incident.
Mr Yuill was found to be dead and Ms Bell died later in hospital.
Robert Findlay told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) how he spotted the car down an embankment.
After climbing over two fences, he approached the car and saw the driver Mr Yuill and his passenger Ms Bell inside.
Mr Findlay, 66, said: "When she heard me coming, she was asking for help."
Advocate depute Gavin Anderson asked Mr Findlay: "What was it you heard her saying?"
Mr Findlay said: "Please help me, help me get out."
'In and out of consciousness'
The local farmer also told the inquiry at Falkirk Sheriff Court that Ms Bell appeared to be "disorientated" and was drifting in and out of consciousness.
Mr Anderson asked Mr Findlay if he had "noticed anything about the state of the car".
Mr Finlay said it was "pretty battered about" and that the windows were "all broken".
The witness told how he had to climb back up the motorway embankment to call the police as he struggled to get a phone signal.
The inquiry then heard how Mr Findlay reassured Ms Bell and informed her that help was on its way.
When the emergency services arrived, Mr Findlay returned home.
The inquiry, before Sheriff James Williamson, continues.