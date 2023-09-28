Man found guilty of murdering Claire Inglis in her Stirling home
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his new girlfriend weeks after being bailed to her Stirling home.
Christopher McGowan, 28, battered and strangled Claire Inglis, before burning her with a lighter and pushing a wet wipe down her throat.
A jury took just over two hours to convict McGowan, who was on five bail orders at the time of the murder.
Judge Michael O'Grady described the crime as "utter wickedness".
He said McGowan's attack on Ms Inglis was "brutal and bestial" and he thanked her family for their dignity in court.
They had watched every day of the trial from the public gallery at the High Court in Stirling.
After the verdict the court was told that McGowan had 40 previous convictions, including three for assault.
He has also served an 18 month jail term for assault and robbery.
Ms Inglis' parents want to know why he was released from prison to live at their daughter's home weeks before her death.
"He should never ever have been put in her flat with my grandson and Claire," her father Ian told BBC Scotland News. "Not with the criminal record he had - it should never have been allowed."
McGowan initially claimed he had been acting in self-defence but that claim was subsequently withdrawn during the trial.
His account of events ranged from claiming Ms Inglis had fallen down the stairs of her flat, to saying she had overdosed on Valium and he had tried to save her life.
The trial heard that Ms Inglis, a 28-year-old mother-of-one, sustained 76 injuries during McGowan's attack.
Pathologist Dr Kerryanne Shearer said these included a number of blunt force impacts to the head and face, and extensive bruising to almost her entire skull.
Ms Inglis had sustained a subdural hematoma and a fractured hyoid bone, a horseshoe-shaped bone in the middle of the neck.
The jury was told of chaotic scenes both outside and inside Ms Inglis' St Ninians' flat in the aftermath of the attack in the early hours of 28 November, 2021.
A paramedic arriving at the scene saw McGowan being beaten by two men, shouting "murder" and "he's killed her."
A bloodied McGowan had followed the paramedics into Miss Inglis' flat, where two neighbours were desperately performing CPR on the young mother.
One of those neighbours, William Stone, 52, said: "She had the makings of a black eye, her whole face was swollen.
"I could hear Claire gurgling, but there was no response."
Mr Stone said McGowan was behind the paramedics in the hall saying Ms Inglis had fallen down the stairs and she had taken 50 Valium and half a gram of cocaine.
"He (McGowan) never even came into the room and asked how was doing," Mr Stone added.
A taxi driver told the trial that he had picked up McGowan and Miss Inglis the previous evening in Stirling city centre.
David Addison, 35, was asked how McGowan had spoken to Ms Inglis, 28, and he replied: "It was horrible, no nice, the tone of his language.
"I didn't talk to anyone like that, it was very demanding."
Mr Addison said in his police statement that after Miss Inglis left the taxi, McGowan said under his breath: "I'll kill you."
McGowan will be sentenced on 25 October.