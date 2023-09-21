Murder trial jury shown photos of woman's body on bedroom floor
A murder trial jury has been shown police photographs of a woman's body on the floor of her bedroom hours after her death.
Christopher McGowan denies murdering Claire Inglis at her home in Stirling and has lodged a special defence of self defence.
Crime scene manager Det Sgt John Hunter told the trial that he conducted a "walk-through" of Miss Inglis flat.
The detective said he noted injuries to Miss Inglis on her face, arms and legs.
He also noted that some of Ms Inglis' fingers had acrylic nails, while others did not.
Mr Hunter said that during the walk-through, he saw a false fingernail on the floor, and what were described as "impact marks" on the walls of the bathroom, hall and living room.
The trial also heard from neighbour William Stone, 52, who attempted to perform CPR on Ms Inglis as she lay on the floor.
He said: "She had the makings of a black eye, her whole face was swollen..
"I could hear Claire gurgling, but there was no response."
Mr Stone said that when paramedics arrived, Mr McGowan was behind them in the hall saying Ms Inglis had fallen down the stairs and she had taken 50 Valium and half a gram of cocaine.
Mr Stone said: "He (McGowan) never even came into the room and asked how was doing."
On bail
Prosecutors allege Christopher McGowan repeatedly struck 28-year-old Claire Inglis on the head and body, seized her by the neck, and compressed her neck.
He is also accused of burning her with a lighter, striking her on the head with a screwdriver, and forcing a tissue down her throat.
Mr McGowan is also charged with a breach of the peace, being concerned in the supply of Etizolam and a breach of a bail curfew.
All the charges were allegedly committed while Mr McGowan was on bail.
The trial before judge Michael O'Grady continues at the High Court in Stirling.