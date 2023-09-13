Man, 69, dies after multi-vehicle crash near Meikleour
- Published
A man has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Perthshire.
The crash, which involved a Ford Transit Connect van, a Mercedes car towing a caravan and a Fendt tractor and trailer, happened at about 11:40 on the A93 near Meikleour.
The man, 69, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman, 69, who was a passenger in the car and the male van driver, 29, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with minor injuries.
The road remains closed while a collision investigation is carried out.
Sgt David Farr said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.
He said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us as your information could be vital.
"I would also ask anyone with any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch."