Search operation for person 'missing' in River Tay in Perth
A search is ongoing after a report of a person missing in the River Tay in Perth.
Police said they alerted to a sighting of someone in the water near North Inch at about 22:15 on Monday.
A rescue operation involving police, fire crews, the Coastguard and RNLI was launched but no-one was found.
Police said there was no description of the person, or of what they were wearing, because it was dark at the time.
Sgt Paul Smith said: "Our search remains ongoing for this person, and we are asking for the public's assistance to help trace them.
"If you were in the area of the River Tay last night and saw or heard anything that might assist us in our search, please get in touch as soon as possible."