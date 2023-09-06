Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel could be extradited back to Scotland
- Published
Disgraced Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel could be extradited back to Scotland, the health secretary has said.
Eljamel is believed to be operating in Libya after he was suspended from NHS Tayside in 2013.
The surgeon harmed dozens of patients but was allowed to continue operating until his suspension.
Michael Matheson said the Scottish government has extradition procedures in place with Libya which could be used depending on a police investigation.
Mr Matheson said he believed the rogue surgeon should "be brought to account" for the harm caused to patients.
He said: "There's still a police investigation ongoing in relation to this issue, which is a live investigation, and of course we do have extradition procedures in place with countries like Libya.
"That will be determined by the police and Crown Office going forward, but that's a live investigation."
Public inquiry
His comments came as victims of Prof Eljamel gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in protest against the Scottish government's refusal to commit to a public inquiry.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said the preferred method of investigation would be an independent review which would provide answers quicker.
He also said a potential public inquiry would not be able to compel Prof Eljamel to attend and face questions.
A report published last week criticised NHS Tayside over its handling of the disgraced surgeon.
NHS Tayside has apologised to former patients of Prof Eljamel and committed to assisting the Scottish government's independent commission for patient concerns.