Man dies in crash between motorbike and car near Dundee
- Published
A 22-year-old man has died after his motorbike was in collision with a car near Dundee.
The crash happened on the B978 between Wellbank and Kirkbuddo at about 16:00 on Monday and involved a blue Suzuki motorbike and a white Fiat 500 car.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old female driver of the car was not injured.
Police appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
