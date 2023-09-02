Stirling's Christie Clock Tower demolished after 117 years over safety fears
- Published
A clock tower which stood in Stirling for 117 years has been controversially demolished by the local council over safety fears.
The Christie Clock was found to be unstable when it was inspected by structural engineers last week.
Stirling Council said it had attempted to steady the pillar but "due to the urgent nature of concerns" it had to be removed on Friday evening.
The clock was saved and officials said restoration work will now be looked at.
However, local people have criticised the council for removing the tower during the night and with no warning.
One angry resident told BBC Scotland News: "They made a half-baked attempt to take it down and then under cover of darkness they brought in a demolition machine and demolished it in an act of crass vandalism.
"No attempt to shore it up, take it down carefully - these mindless idiots did this to Stirling's heritage.
"What was done here was disgusting."
The clock tower was erected in 1906 in memory of George Christie, who was Provost of the Royal Burgh of Stirling from 1870 to 1879.
'Well-loved' landmark
Stirling Council said it was aware of concerns raised by residents, but defended its actions which it said were supported by structural engineers and stonemasons.
A spokesman said: "At all times, we worked with conservation officers and had all historic records in place before any work progressed.
"Contractors tried valiantly for five hours to remove the crown of this well-loved landmark but, unfortunately, due to the lack of stability within the clock structure, the pillar also had to be removed from site.
"Sections of the clock have been removed intact and all stonework associated with the clock tower has been removed from site and stored to allow further investigation and work."
He added: "Repair work on the base will commence over the next two weeks and we will shortly begin a review of a restoration project on the pillar, crown and clock."