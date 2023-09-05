Second man in court on Falkirk crash murder charge
A second man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a 27-year-old woman in a crash in Falkirk.
Amy Rose Wilson, 27, died following a two-vehicle collision on the town's New Carron Road on 29 July.
Anthony Davidson faced 10 charges including murder, attempted murder, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice, at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
The 30-year-old, from London, made no plea and was remanded in custody.
It comes after two men appeared in court on Friday in connection with the incident.
Andrew Gregoire, 27, from London is accused of murder along with nine other charges including attempted murder, conspiracy, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. He is also accused of attempted robbery, assault, threatening behaviour, vandalism, having a knife, and carrying an offensive weapon.
Steven Hornsby, 53, from Canvey Island, is accused of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Miss Wilson, who was originally from Newcastle but had been living in Bo'ness, Falkirk, was the driver of a silver Vauxhall Vectra which was in collision with a black Volkswagen Tiguan at about 18:10.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and a 22-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital.
A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.