Third man charged in connection with Falkirk crash death
A third man has been charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman in a crash in Falkirk.
Amy Rose Wilson died following the incident in the town's New Carron Road on 29 July.
The 30-year-old man was arrested in London and is expected to appear later at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
Last week a 27-year-old man was charged with murder and a 53-year-old man accused of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Andrew Gregoire from London is accused of murder along with nine other charges including attempted murder, conspiracy, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Steven Hornsby from Canvey Island, is accused of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Mr Gregoire is also accused of attempted robbery, assault, threatening behaviour, vandalism, having a knife, and carrying an offensive weapon.
Miss Wilson, who was originally from Newcastle but had been living in Bo'ness, Falkirk, was the driver of a silver Vauxhall Vectra which was in collision with a black Volkswagen Tiguan at about 18:10.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and a 22-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital.
A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.