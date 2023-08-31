Two charged over death of woman in Falkirk crash

Amy Rose WilsonPolice Scotland
Amy Rose Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on 29 July

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman following a crash in Falkirk.

Amy Rose Wilson died following the collision on New Carron Road on 29 July.

The incident involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra driven by Miss Wilson and a black Volkswagen Tiguan.

The men, aged 27 and 53, were arrested in Essex and London respectively and are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 22-year-old male passenger of the Vectra was taken to hospital and later arrested on an unrelated matter and released pending further inquiries.

A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.

