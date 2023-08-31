Two charged over death of woman in Falkirk crash
Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old woman following a crash in Falkirk.
Amy Rose Wilson died following the collision on New Carron Road on 29 July.
The incident involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra driven by Miss Wilson and a black Volkswagen Tiguan.
The men, aged 27 and 53, were arrested in Essex and London respectively and are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.
The 22-year-old male passenger of the Vectra was taken to hospital and later arrested on an unrelated matter and released pending further inquiries.
A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later recovered abandoned.