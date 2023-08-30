Mental health campaigner welcomes new Dundee crisis centre
- Published
A Dundee mental health campaigner whose son took his own life has welcomed the opening of a new 24-hour crisis centre in the city.
People can access the Hope Point centre in person, by text or over the phone, without needing to be referred by a GP or the emergency services.
The centre said it would allow people of all ages to get compassionate support quickly and easily.
Phil Welsh, whose son Lee died in 2017, said it was "fantastic" to see it open.
He has campaigned for the new centre for years.
He said: "We can't go back in time, but if something like this had existed at that point, there might have been some hope there.
"Unfortunately there was nothing.
"Six years later, we've got this. It's absolutely imperative that Dundee has got this centre and it's going to make such a difference."
The South Ward Road centre is a joint venture between mental health charity Penumbra and Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.
It includes a café, and private rooms where people can discuss their mental health issues with staff.
The new centre differs from facilities like Dundee's Carseview Centre mental health unit.
Ken Lynn, vice chair of Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, said: "Places like Carseview aren't really designed for people to just show up there, you really have to be referred.
"The beauty of this place is that you can arrive here by any means, you can self-refer."
Mr Welsh added: "In the past, referrals were only done through GPs, the police, the ambulance services.
"Having this opportunity to just turn up if you're feeling really low and for someone to be there behind a door means everything."
New signs highlighting the new facility will soon be installed in Dundee city centre.
Manager Emma Wilson said she was encouraged by the response to the centre in its first few weeks, and said its accessibility is the key.
She said: "People are able to reach out, night or day. That means they can get the support at the time that they really need it.
"Our team have their own lived experience, so people coming through the door really do get that understanding and empathy."
People visiting the centre can speak to a peer worker and share their problems.
Ms Wilson said: "We'll work with people to identify what's causing the distress in their lives at that moment.
"Then it's very much about problem solving, to think about the next steps and managing that safely.
"This is a non-clinical environment. The feedback has been that it's a relaxing environment where people can really open up about their difficulties."
Ms Wilson said the centre had already been visited by more than 100 people.
She said: "We have a fantastic team, people feel they've been listened to, that they're understood.
"There's a sense that anyone who has accessed support here has felt like they've gone away with something."