Driver who killed cyclist Tony Parsons then buried body is jailed
A drink-driver who killed a charity cyclist then hid his body in a shallow grave on a remote Scottish estate has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Alexander McKellar, 31, was speeding when he hit 63-year-old Tony Parsons, then left him to die on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy in September 2017.
McKeller and his twin brother Robert later hid Mr Parson's body. His remains were not found for three years.
Robert McKellar was jailed for five years and three months.
Alexander McKellar admitted culpable homicide, while both brothers pled guilty to defeating the ends of justice.
