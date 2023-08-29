Speeding driver jailed for killing Montrose gran
A driver whose car mounted the pavement and killed a dog-walker has been jailed for three years and ten months.
Dolores Humphries, 61, died after Arran McPherson lost control of his Honda Civic in Montrose in December 2021.
McPherson, 22, previously admitted causing the death of Mrs Humphries by dangerous driving.
Mrs Humphries' family criticised the sentence, which they said "falls drastically short of what we feel is reasonable."
In a statement they said they felt "badly let down."
McPherson was also banned from driving for five years and nine months.
'Grief and trauma'
Judge Lord Beckett said the incident had a "dreadful and lasting impact" on Mrs Humphries' family,
He said: "There is no sentence that I can pass that that matches the grief and trauma caused."
The High Court in Edinburgh heard previously that Mrs Humphries, known by her family as "Saint Doe", had left her home that evening to walk her dog.
McPherson was travelling at around 50mph when he lost control of the vehicle when it was going around a long sweeping bend in the road.
Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC said: "As the car crossed the grass verge and went back over the pavement, it struck Mrs Humphries with its near side causing her to be thrown a considerable distance.
Witnesses heard the Civic coming along the road and commented on the loud exhaust.
Mr Prentice added: "It was obvious to those witnesses that the accused was driving in excess of the speed limit."