Tree of the Year: Perth walnut named as Scottish contender
- Published
A walnut tree on the outskirts of Perth is the Scottish contender in the Woodland Trust's annual Tree of the Year competition.
The tree, which is estimated to be between 250 and 300 years old, stands in a car park on the A9 at Inveralmond.
There are 13 entries in the competition, which this year focuses on ancient trees in urban environments.
The winner, announced on 19 October, will go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year competition.
George Anderson of Woodland Trust Scotland said: "This tree will be known to both Perth residents and people who travel north to the Highlands on the A9.
"It is an exceptionally attractive tree offering an oasis of calm amongst the bustle.
"It exemplifies the importance of trees in urban areas."
Other contenders include an oak that survived a wartime bomb, the tree that shaded Queen Elizabeth I on summer picnics and one of the UK's most famous elms.
Naomi Tilley, lead campaigner at the Woodland Trust said: "Most ancient trees aren't protected by law, and those in urban areas are particularly vulnerable, like one of this year's nominees - which narrowly escaped being cut down by Sheffield City Council in 2017."