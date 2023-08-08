Teenager killed in collision with lorry on A801 in Falkirk
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been killed after his car was in collision with an articulated lorry in Falkirk.
The incident happened on the A801, between Bowhouse roundabout and Avon Gorge, at about 06:00 on Monday.
Police said the man's blue Ford Fiesta was travelling northbound when it collided head-on with the lorry.
Officers said the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene; the lorry driver was uninjured but deeply distressed.
The road was closed for several hours to allow investigators to carry out inquiries.
Sgt Paul Ewing said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen either of the vehicles to contact us.
"It is imperative we establish the full circumstances of how a young man died."