Murder probe recovers car involved in fatal Falkirk chase
Police investigating a woman's murder have recovered a car involved in a chase which resulted in her death.
Amy Rose Wilson, 27, was pronounced dead after the silver Vauxhall Vectra she was driving collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan on New Carron Road, Falkirk at about 18:10 on Saturday.
Before the crash, Ms Wilson had been involved in a row with the occupants of a black Mercedes which led to a chase.
The Mercedes C-Class has now been found, police confirmed.
A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in Ms Wilson's car was taken to hospital and released following treatment.
He was arrested on an unrelated matter and released pending further inquiries.
A 39-year-old man, the driver of the Volkswagen, had minor injuries.
'Vital' search
The force said the Mercedes had left the scene of the crash and travelled north on New Carron Road.
Det Ch Insp Susan Balfour said it was "vital" to trace the occupants of the car and appealed for information on its whereabouts between 16:30 and 18:30 on Saturday.
She said it been seen in Glasgow, Cumbernauld and Falkirk.
She added: "If you were in these places during that two-hour period, then please check your dash cam to see if you have any footage that could assist with our investigation. If you are familiar with this vehicle, or know anything about it, then please also get in touch.
"We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the public we are working tirelessly to establish what has happened. I would also like to thank everyone who has so far assisted officers."
People can contact Police Scotland through the non-emergency line, through a dedicated investigation portal or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.