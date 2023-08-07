Four in court after protest halts elite UCI cycling race
- Published
Four people have appeared in court charged with halting the Men's Elite Road Race in the UCI World Cycling Championships in Scotland.
The race was stopped for 50 minutes on Sunday after protestors blocked the route on the B818 country road near the Carron Valley Reservoir.
Catriona Roberts, Ben Taylor, Romaine Moulin and Rebecca Kerr appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
They are accused of sitting on the roadway and blocking the route.
Prosecutors also allege they discharged powder canons, chained themselves together, glued themselves to the roadway and refused to leave when requested.
The case was continued until Wednesday for the four accused to obtain legal representation.
The event was paused with just over 190km (118 miles) of the 271km (168 miles) remaining.
It was later won by Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel.