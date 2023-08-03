Man jailed for bottle attack on Dundee M&S worker
A man who broke into a Dundee supermarket and seriously injured an employee with a bottle has been jailed.
Robert Gray, who has 88 previous convictions, left Scott Thomson unconscious as he raided the M&S Foodhall in Gallagher Retail Park.
The High Court in Edinburgh was told Gray initially thought he had killed Mr Thomson.
Judge Lord Scott told Gray he had displayed "an astonishing level of callousness."
Gray, 41, was on four bail orders at the time of the attack last October.
He previously admitted assaulting the 47-year-old employee to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.
He also admitted breaking into the premises and stealing food and alcohol.
Gray was also ordered to be supervised for three years following his release from prison.
The court heard previously that Mr Thomson was working at a loading bay at about 04:00 when he heard the sound of glass being smashed at the rear of the store.
Advocate depute Richard Goddard KC said: "He went to investigate and saw the accused entering the shop through a broken window."
Mr Thomson called the police and told the intruder what he was doing but Gray continued with the break-in stating: "I'm coming through. I'm coming through."
The prosecutor said: "Upon entering the shop, the accused picked up a glass bottle and threw it at the complainer, which struck him on the head.
"He then armed himself with another glass bottle and began to struggle with the complainer."
During the struggle, Gray repeatedly hit his victim over the head with the glass bottle, resulting in him falling to the floor and passing out.
Mr Thompson suffered multiple skull fractures with internal bleeding in his head, along with fractures to his eye sockets, nose and cheek.
He spent more than a month in hospital and has been left with scarring.
Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court that Gray went to the premises with the intention of breaking a window and reaching in to steal bottles of drink, but had fallen in.
He said that after the bottle attack Gray was "very concerned" because Mr Thomson was not moving.
Mr Gilmartin said: "It was at that stage he thought he had killed him and he didn't leave the shop until he was moving and making a noise."