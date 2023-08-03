Gran Fondo cyclists to pedal off from Perth
Thousands of cyclists will tackle the roads of Highland Perthshire as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.
Competitors are taking part in the 85km Medio Fondo and 160km Gran Fondo, which begin at 10:00 and 10:50 respectively.
Both races start at Tay Street in Perth before finishing at Scone Palace.
The cyclists will pass through a number of locations, including Aberfeldy, Pitlochry, and Kirkmichael.
It is hoped the event will generate an estimated £2.7m to the local economy.
About 8,000 competitors are expected to take part.
The UCI Cycling World Championships began on Thursday and runs until 13 August.
The top 25% of riders from 27 qualifying events held around the world have been invited to compete in Scotland.
A Gran Fondo, or "Big Ride" in English, is a road race that must be at least 120km (75 miles) long.
Competitors are timed from start to finish with winners in a range of categories.
Organisers say the best time to see the Gran Fondo competitors in Aberfeldy and Pitlochry is between 11:30 and 15:30.
Perth and Kinross Council said there are a number of road closures and parking restrictions in place along the route throughout the day.
A spokesman said: "We understand the road closures may cause inconvenience for some businesses but we know many others are already enjoying a busy week with the Gran Fondo, Perth Show and Perth Salute all taking place in the city and other events in the area.
"The finish line for the Gran Fondo has also been moved from Perth to Scone Palace, which means the majority of road closures in Perth will only be in place for a few hours and disruption in the city centre kept to a minimum."
The Gran Fondo is one of 13 UCI World Championships brought together as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.
It features male competitors aged between 19 and 59, and female racers aged between 19 and 49.
Qualified riders in the women over 50 and men over 60 categories will complete the Medio Fondo course.
The Gran Fondo individual time trial takes place in Dundee and Angus on Monday.