Woman killed in Falkirk car chase named as Amy Rose Wilson
The woman who died in a crash after being involved in a car chase in Falkirk has been named by police as 27-year-old Amy Rose Wilson.
The family of Ms Wilson, from Bo'ness, said they were devastated by her death, which is being treated as murder.
Officers were called to the B902 New Carron Road at about 18:10 on Saturday, after two vehicles collided.
Before the crash, Ms Wilson had been involved in a row with the occupants of a black Mercedes which led to a chase.
The other occupant of Ms Wilson's silver Vauxhall Vectra - a 22-year-old man - was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment.
A 39-year-old man, who was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan involved in the crash, suffered minor injuries.
Police are appealing for information to help trace the black Mercedes C-Class, containing a number of people, which left the scene and was last seen heading north on B902 New Carron Road.
The prior altercation happened on Foundry Street and led to a pursuit leading to New Carron Road.
Det Ch Insp Susan Balfour, said: "Amy Rose's death is being treated as murder and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.
"Our investigation is ongoing and I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
"If you have any information that could help with our inquiries then please get in touch, no matter how insignificant you might think that information is."